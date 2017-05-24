Acer's Nitro 5 notebook is meant for gamers on a budget

As a company with several indistinguishable product lines, the last thing Acer needs is another family of laptops to follow. But with the Nitro 5, it's hoping to make a dent in the increasingly important budget gaming market. It's not the most powerful laptop around -- instead the company is hoping to attract people who game once in a while.

You can choose from configurations with up to NVIDIA GeForce 1050Ti graphics and 7th generation Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs, or AMD FX, A10 and A12 CPUs, with up to Radeon RX550 graphics. Either way, you can stuff in up to 32GB of RAM, and you have the option of PCI-E SSDs to speed up performance.