Anyone in the US can use Facebook for personal fundraising

Also, Facebook is expanding the variety of fundraising you can offer. You can now pull in cash for community causes or sports, so that public garden or hockey gear might be within your reach. It's still not as flexible as a dedicated service like GoFundMe, but there's now a better chance that one of Facebook's categories fits what you're looking for. The biggest obstacle may simply be the 24-hour review period carried over from the beta -- that's fine for most, but it might not be ideal if your campaign is urgent.