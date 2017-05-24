Garmin crams 5K and AR into its latest 360-degree camera

Thanks to the steady growth of VR, 360-degree cameras are now the latest object of lust for videographers. Yet with many of the more mainstream options outputting low res videos, Garmin's taking aim at videophiles with its newly announced 360-degree camera. The Virb 360 will be able to capture video at up to 5.7K at 30 frames per second. As well as the impressive resolution, Garmin promises budding videographers smooth, rapids-enduring footage thanks to its 4K Spherical Stabilization tech.
In a bid to make your videos' audio feel equally high end, the Virb also features four built-in microphones. In a nice touch, the camera also uses GPS tech to allow users to create their own 360-degree augmented reality overlays. Unsurprisingly, all this tech doesn't exactly come cheap, with the Virb 360 setting consumers back a wallet-damaging $800 --$300 more than Nikon's KeyMission 360. Still, at least it's far more affordable than its 8K competitors.