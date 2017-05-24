Polar's new fitness tracker constantly monitors your heart rate

Polar's latest fitness band called the A370 is a multi-tasker like the company's older wearables, and at $20 less than its predecessor, it's definitely the better choice. It monitors your heart rate every five minutes, whether you're resting or exercising, unlike the A360 that only does so during workouts. The device can even tell when you're active, so it can give you tips to be able to reach your activity goals. If you run for exercise, A370's accelerometer can estimate your running speed and distance. It also tracks the calories you lose, as well as connects to Polar's weighing scale if you want to use it primarily for losing weight.
A370 doesn't only monitor your body while you're awake -- it's also loaded with Polar's proprietary sleep technology in order to track your sleep time, interruptions, sleep continuity and patterns. It then combines all the info it gathers to assess your overall health. The company says "Polar A370's continuous HR monitoring, coupled with Polar Sleep Plus insights, provides a 24/7 approach to fitness with actionable steps, whether you're running, lifting weights or home relaxing."
If you'd rather get Polar's new wearable than a smartwatch, you can pre-order the A370 from the company's website. It'll set you back $179 -- plus $25 if you decide to get an extra interchangeable band -- and will start shipping in early June.