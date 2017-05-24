Polar's new fitness tracker constantly monitors your heart rate

A370 doesn't only monitor your body while you're awake -- it's also loaded with Polar's proprietary sleep technology in order to track your sleep time, interruptions, sleep continuity and patterns. It then combines all the info it gathers to assess your overall health. The company says "Polar A370's continuous HR monitoring, coupled with Polar Sleep Plus insights, provides a 24/7 approach to fitness with actionable steps, whether you're running, lifting weights or home relaxing."

If you'd rather get Polar's new wearable than a smartwatch, you can pre-order the A370 from the company's website. It'll set you back $179 -- plus $25 if you decide to get an extra interchangeable band -- and will start shipping in early June.