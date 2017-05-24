Samsung's cheaper, cuter Gear 360 cam arrives May 25th

Samsung's updated Gear 360 is almost here -- you'll only have to wait one more day to be able to get it in the US. The 360-degree camera will be available tomorrow, May 25th, in store and online from Best Buy and its website, Amazon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, US Cellular, Samsung's website and through the ShopSamsung app. In addition to being cuter than its predecessor, it can also capture real 4K videos and has the ability to livestream 360-degree footage at 2K resolution through a compatible phone, including newer iPhones. Even better, it's also cheaper at $229 -- the older Gear 360 was priced at $350 when it launched stateside, though you can get one from Amazon these days for around $160.
The updated camera isn't without its faults, though. When we took it for a spin in March, we found its base less stable than the older one's tripod legs. Also, it has a smaller battery than its older sibling, which translates to shorter battery life. If you still dig it despite those and you're also looking to buy a Galaxy S8 or S8+, take note that you can get the new Gear 360 for only $49 if you also buy one of the Korean conglomerate's latest flagship devices from May 25th to June 19th.