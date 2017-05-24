Starz app streams 'American Gods' to your Samsung Smart TV

If you've wanted to watch the likes of American Gods or Outlander with little more than an internet connection and your TV, you no longer need one of Sony's sets to make it happen. Starz has launched its streaming app on Samsung Smart TVs, bringing its $9 per month streaming service to a decidedly wider audience. You'll need a fairly recent TV ("select" 2014 or newer models with the Smart Hub), but that's about the only real requirement. Our main complaint is simply that this is arriving a bit late -- between Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox One, determined viewers already have plenty of choices.