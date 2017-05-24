Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Starz
save
Save
share

Starz app streams 'American Gods' to your Samsung Smart TV

You can watch movies and shows without any extra hardware.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Services
Comments
246 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Starz

If you've wanted to watch the likes of American Gods or Outlander with little more than an internet connection and your TV, you no longer need one of Sony's sets to make it happen. Starz has launched its streaming app on Samsung Smart TVs, bringing its $9 per month streaming service to a decidedly wider audience. You'll need a fairly recent TV ("select" 2014 or newer models with the Smart Hub), but that's about the only real requirement. Our main complaint is simply that this is arriving a bit late -- between Android TV, Apple TV, Roku and Xbox One, determined viewers already have plenty of choices.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file