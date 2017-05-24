Tech Hunters: the unstoppable, unbreakable Nokia 3310

The phone left such a lasting legacy that HMD Global, the new owner of the Nokia brand, is bringing the phone back. But how easy is it to find the original? Is it really as tough as we remember? Can the 17-year-old classic still compete with today's powerful smartphones? It's our job to find out. Join Julia Hardy as she goes on a journey to find the iconic handset with one idea in mind: to subject it to some very rigorous torture tests.

Tech Hunters is a 10-part video series that uncovers the devices we were once obsessed with, looking at how they disrupted the tech industry, and what they're worth today. From the pocket pet obsession with the original Tamagotchi, to mix-tapes and Sony Walkman, Tech Hunters explores the audio, visual, interactive and transport innovations that have shaped today's culture.