Image credit: Getty Images for Disney
Disney CEO Bob Iger now says the company wasn't hacked

Despite a threat that one of its movies had been stolen, nothing has happened.
36m ago in Security
A couple of weeks ago, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Disney CEO Bob Iger had emailed employees about a ransom demand. Rumors indicated that hackers claimed to have a copy of an upcoming movie, possibly Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, but now the exec tells Yahoo Finance that "We don't believe that it was real and nothing has happened." The threat was probably taken more seriously in light of a hacker releasing Orange is the New Black episodes, but as of tonight, the only people threatening the world with another Pirates flick are the folks at Disney.

