HTC Link promises a high-end VR experience with a smartphone

Consumers with an interest in VR currently have two options: The high-end systems, such as the Oculus Rift, have their own displays and are powered by a computer. The more portable systems, like the Samsung Gear VR, are powered by your smartphone and use it as a display. There hasn't been much to bridge this gap in VR systems until now.
Enter the HTC Link, which stands in between the two types of VR that are currently available. It connects with a smartphone -- the company's flagship U11 -- but has its own display. It also offers a full range of motion, promising six degrees of freedom (6DOF) in a two-meter by two-meter square space, which hasn't been available in smartphone-powered VR devices.