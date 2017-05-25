HTC Link promises a high-end VR experience with a smartphone

The device promises to be "cableless," though it will still connect to your phone and an external camera. Unlike the Vive's system, the Link's headset and controllers have PlayStation VR-style lights that will likely be tracked via an external sensor. For the screen, the HTC Link boasts two 3.6-inch AMOLED panels with 1080 x 1200 resolution and a 90-Hz refresh rate, which is the same as the Oculus Rift and the Vive.

The catch? As of right now, it's only available in Japan.

Additionally, the specs and features of the HTC Link could be a challenge for developers, and it will be interesting to see the differences between this and the standalone HTC Vive Daydream VR headsets. The real question is what the debut of the HTC Link might mean for VR. Could this device be the answer to the tension between a high-end VR experience and the desire for affordability? We don't have pricing details on the HTC Link yet, but it's possible.