Lyft challenges Uber Black with its own luxury cars

Lyft's new service competes with Uber Black, and follows a huge expansion that brought Lyft to over 50 new cities earlier this year. As Uber has a string of shady practices exposed -- the latest was a New York Times report that Uber owes tens of millions of dollars to drivers in miscalculated commissions -- Lyft may be capitalizing on an opportunity to steal customers. Yet while Lyft had a good 2016, it has a lot catching-up to do: Uber is still supposedly worth almost nine times its closest rival.