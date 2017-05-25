Show More Results

Image credit: DragonImages via Getty Images
Twitter adds all 69 new emoji to its arsenal

We'd use those emoji here, but they'd just appear as empty squares.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
39m ago in Internet
DragonImages via Getty Images

Twitter has stepped up its emoji game in a big way. The social network is one of the first platforms to make all 69 Emoji 5.0 icons available to its users, and they include a few new flags, a woman with headscarf, persons with gray hair, the starstruck and the mind blown smiley. Before you fire up your Twitter app to check them, though, take note that there's a chance you might end up disappointed. The new icons aren't available on Tweetdeck, the iOS, Mac and the Android Nougat apps just yet, since they still haven't implemented the Emoji 5.0 standard.

Twitter designer Bryan Haggerty says Apple will likely add support for the new emojis on iOS 11, while Tweetdeck will add them "soon." For now, you'll see empty blocks when you try to view the 5.0 icons on those platforms. If you want to use them yourself, though, all you have to do is open Twitter on a browser to emoji-bomb your followers.

