Twitter adds all 69 new emoji to its arsenal

Twitter has stepped up its emoji game in a big way. The social network is one of the first platforms to make all 69 Emoji 5.0 icons available to its users, and they include a few new flags, a woman with headscarf, persons with gray hair, the starstruck and the mind blown smiley. Before you fire up your Twitter app to check them, though, take note that there's a chance you might end up disappointed. The new icons aren't available on Tweetdeck, the iOS, Mac and the Android Nougat apps just yet, since they still haven't implemented the Emoji 5.0 standard.