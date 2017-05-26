Almost every adult still watches TV the old-fashioned way

Among adults, watching videos on their computer, smartphone or tablet accounted for under eight percent of all viewing time. "What we found was that contrary to the popular narrative that smaller screens were talking away time from the TV glass, when we looked deeper we found that overall time spent viewing on the TV had the most minutes among every age or ethnic demographic we looked at," Nielsen's Peter Katsingris said.

So, people really like watching stuff on a screen that's too big to fit in their pocket or messenger bag despite having ready access to Netflix on the go. This potentially shows that even though cord-cutting has gone mainstream, a decent number of people either still have pay-TV subscriptions or use the smart apps built into their display versus a Roku device or a PlayStation. It's almost as if folks took director David Lynch's musing from a few years ago to heart without realizing it, too.

"If you're playing the movie on a telephone, you will never in a trillion years experience the film," the filmmaker said in Keanu Reeve's documentary Side by Side. "You'll think you have experienced it, but you'll be cheated. It's such a sadness that you think you've seen a film on your fucking telephone. Get real."