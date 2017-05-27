The original 'Crazy Taxi' is free to play on your smartphone

Like some free to play titles, you'll have to sit through promos if you don't want to pay a penny. You can remove the ads if you've already paid for the game (you just have to restore your purchases), but you'll otherwise have to shell out $2 to get the unfettered fare-hunting experience. Really, Sega is acknowledging that most people who've really wanted to play Crazy Taxi have had plenty of chances. This move is more about luring in the merely curious, or those fans who would rather not buy the game a second or third time. Consider this, though: if all you want to do is fly down the streets for a few minutes while blasting The Offspring's "All I Want," it probably won't hurt to endure a few ads.