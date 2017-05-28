Sana's smart sleep goggles for insomniacs will be out in 2018

Richard Hanbury, the company's chief, worked on the technology as a solution to his chronic pain issues that make it hard to go to sleep. It was put to the test when Bertrand Piccard relied on the technology to make sure he had enough rest when he piloted the Solar Impulse on a round-the-world journey last year. He could only nap three hours a day divided in 20-minute blocks and needed the extra help to make the most of each. At the moment, Sana Health is testing the device on athletes in need of restful nights while traveling.

Sana Sleep isn't just for pilots and athletes, though: it's for everyone who's having trouble going to bed. Now that the company has successfully closed a $1.3 million round of seed funding, it'll start working towards mass production. Hanbury says you'll be able to buy the mask by the second quarter of 2018 at the earliest, and it will set you back $400.