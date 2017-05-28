Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Zepp
save
Save
share

Zepp phone apps use AI to study your basketball shots

You just need to point your camera at the court.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Mobile
Comments
259 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Zepp

You may know Zepp for sports tracking sensors you can slap on your baseball bat or soccer ball, but its latest tracking involves little more than your phone and a good view of the action. Its game recording and training apps (Android, iOS) are adding a dash of AI technology (namely, computer vision) to analyze your baseball swings, golf swings and basketball shots. If your three-pointer throwing needs work, you just need to point your phone's camera at the court and start capturing. You can share the videos and performance data with others, too, in case you need to prove your skills to recruiters.

It may seem odd for Zepp to do this when its business is built around sensors. Wouldn't it want to keep you hooked on hardware? However, this is more of a complementary feature than a replacement. There's only so much info you can collect without measuring a bat or golf club, and the imaging won't help much whenever you're off-camera. This is more about completing the picture, producing stats that you might not get otherwise.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file