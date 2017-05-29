Here's everything ASUS unveiled at Computex 2017

It won't be long before laptops become so thin and light that you'll barely notice the heft of one in your bag on your commute. That's the main takeaway from ASUS' press conference, in which the Taiwanese company showed off a raft of new laptops. Topping the table is a refreshed ZenBook Pro (UX550), measuring 18.9mm thick and weighing less than four pounds, but packing high-end Intel CPU and NVIDIA graphics.
Then there's the ZenBook Flip S, which weighs 2.4 pounds and measures just 10.9mm, making it thinner than most other ultra-light laptops on the market. ASUS has worked hard to strip down the size of its display bezels, and the result means that the Flip S' screen has a border of just 6.11mm thick.
It's a similar story with the new VivoBook Pro and VivoBook laptops, as well as the company's Zen all-in-one desktops. Each of those ranges comes with NanoEdge bezels which greatly reduce the bulky frame that encircles the screens. Plus, the company also wheeled out the Blue Cave, a neat-looking WiFi router that's designed to act as a conversation piece.
