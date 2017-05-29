Here's everything ASUS unveiled at Computex 2017

Then there's the ZenBook Flip S, which weighs 2.4 pounds and measures just 10.9mm, making it thinner than most other ultra-light laptops on the market. ASUS has worked hard to strip down the size of its display bezels, and the result means that the Flip S' screen has a border of just 6.11mm thick.

It's a similar story with the new VivoBook Pro and VivoBook laptops, as well as the company's Zen all-in-one desktops. Each of those ranges comes with NanoEdge bezels which greatly reduce the bulky frame that encircles the screens. Plus, the company also wheeled out the Blue Cave, a neat-looking WiFi router that's designed to act as a conversation piece.

