ASUS' ZenBook Flip S is the thinnest convertible yet

To achieve that slick size, ASUS says it had to invent a new "liquid-crystal-polymer fan" that's just 0.3mm thin to keep the system cool. If that sounds familiar, it's because Microsoft also said it had to come up with its own liquid-cooling system for the Surface Pro 3.

The Flip S runs Windows 10 S, packs a fingerprint sensor for secure logins via Windows Hello and uses a powerful Intel Core i7 chip and a 1TB SSD, which should offer speedy performance. In fact, the CPU can achieve up to 3.5-GHz boost speeds, which is impressive.

Its 13.3-inch 4K display, surrounded by a 6.11mm bezel on the vertical sides, supports active stylus input. It's not yet clear if the company will be throwing in an ASUS Pen with notebook, though. The Flip S will start at $1,099 when it retails in September. At the event, ASUS also unveiled a new $1,299 ZenBook Pro and recapped its ZenBook 3 Deluxe, which will cost $1,199.

Also interesting is the new VivoBook Pro N580, which is the more powerful of two additions to the company's midrange line. Not only is it among the most affordable notebooks to have an NVIDIA GTX1050 graphics chip, but it also features a more-premium design borrowed from the higher-end Zenbook line. The 15-inch machine will be equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7-7700 HQ chip and up to 16GB of RAM, which is an uncommonly strong combination for the expected price range. To keep those parts from overheating, the VivoBook Pro will sport a dual-fan cooling system within its 19.2mm-thick aluminum chassis.

There's also a new VivoBook S15, which gets a ZenBook-like design as well, and has a 17.9mm-thick chassis, Intel's Core i7 and NVIDIA's GTX 940 chips. Thanks to the "NanoEdge" bezels, the laptops look like 14-inch machines despite packing 15-inch screens. The VivoBook Pro will start at $799, while the S15 will cost from $499, which are impressively low price tags for what they offer.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Computex 2017!