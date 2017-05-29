PlayStation's E3 press conference is coming to a theater near you

E3 might be officially open to the public this year, but what if you don't want to book a flight to Los Angeles just to get a taste of what it's like to be there? Sony, at least, has you covered: it's bringing back its PlayStation E3 Experience for the third year in a row. Score tickets (thankfully, they're free) and you can watch a broadcast of Sony's June 12th press conference in 85 theaters across the Americas, including in Los Angeles itself.
As before, there are a few incentives to show up instead of watching the live stream at home. You'll get a special poster, a collectible card and a mysterious "digital gift basket" from the PlayStation Store.
You'll want to act quickly if you're determined to attend. Tickets are available starting at 1PM Eastern on May 30th, and it's reasonable to presume that they'll go quickly. Also, you'll probably want to show up early on the day in question -- you aren't guaranteed a spot. That's something of a hassle just to watch live video, but look at it this way: this is much, much easier than attending in person, and you'll get most of the effect.