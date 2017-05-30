ASUS made an even bigger curved monitor especially for gamers

It's technically called the ROG Swift PG35VQ, though no one would blame you for not remembering that. As you've probably guessed by its resolution, this one's runs at an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. More importantly, this display now sits at the top of the ASUS heap -- it just barely edges out the existing 34-inch Swift PG348Q, for those keeping track of sizes.

Throw in the obligatory support for NVIDIA's G-Sync and you've got yourself one of the most tantalizing new display options out there, period. It's also worth noting that if you're not a gamer, you'd probably still enjoy the screen's beautiful absurdity -- the PG35VQ is utter overkill for Excel, for instance, but just think of how many rows and columns you could immerse yourself in at one. (Then again, the slightly garish etchings around back the lighting effects at the monitor's three-pronged base aren't for everyone.) Alas, we're not yet sure how much this display will cost yet -- we'll report back as we learn more.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Computex 2017!