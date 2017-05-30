ASUS ZenScreen is the slickest USB monitor I've ever seen

ASUS is known for its design chops, so much that it could turn even a router into an eye candy. The same goes for its latest USB monitor, the ZenScreen (MB16AC), which turned up on the Computex show floor. It's safe to say that this 15.6-inch 1080p IPS device is the slickest of its kind I've ever seen, which is largely thanks to its slim 6.5mm bezel, along with the addition of a metallic chin on the front and the usual spin-metal back. It also helps that the buttons have been moved to said chin -- "Confirm" and "Menu" on the left, "Power" on the right -- in order to keep the edges clean, leaving just a USB-C port at the bottom left side.
So what's the deal with that pen poking through the hole here, you ask? Well, first of all, the ZenScreen does come with that pen. Secondly, it is intended for propping up the monitor in either orientation, should you wish to ditch the bundled foldable smart case to take full advantage of the device's 8mm thickness and 780g weight. It also looks nicer that way. But make no mistake: the ZenScreen doesn't support stylus input nor does it have a touchscreen, so don't go drawing on the glass with that pen.
Other goodies include automatic screen rotation, four levels of blue light filter, TÜV Rheinland-certified flicker-free technology and eight video preset modes. You'll also find a USB-C to USB-C cable plus a USB-C to USB-A adapter in the box. The ZenScreen is priced at US$249 which is significantly more than its conventional counterparts, but at least road warriors will be able to grab one soon -- it's about to hit the stores in Taiwan, with other markets to follow afterwards.
