'Genital Jousting' takes its phallic silliness to the beach

If you didn't think Devolver Digital's Genital Jousting's phallic gameplay was ridiculous enough, you're in for a treat. The studio has released a Wet Hot Summer Update (what else would they call it?) for the title that adds season-appropriate modes and outfits to the penile party game, including surfing and a sexy car wash. You'll have to watch the trailer to see exactly what we mean -- let's just say that you'll never look at volleyball the same way again.
And believe it or not, there's a strong financial incentive to keep the silliness coming. Devolver says it has sold over 200,000 copies of Genital Jousting despite its mature (or rather, wonderfully immature) content and Early Access status. The low price certainly helps, but this is a textbook example of how seemingly niche games can find a wide audience through online stores like Steam -- an outrageous concept and a lot of buzz will go a long way.