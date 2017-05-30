'Genital Jousting' takes its phallic silliness to the beach

If you didn't think Devolver Digital's Genital Jousting's phallic gameplay was ridiculous enough, you're in for a treat. The studio has released a Wet Hot Summer Update (what else would they call it?) for the title that adds season-appropriate modes and outfits to the penile party game, including surfing and a sexy car wash. You'll have to watch the trailer to see exactly what we mean -- let's just say that you'll never look at volleyball the same way again.