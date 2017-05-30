Google is done updating its Nik desktop photo-editing tools

Last March, the folks in Mountain View slashed what it was asking for the Collection from $150 to the low, low price of free ninety-nine. Like PetaPixel notes, Google bought Nik back in 2012 and has put a lot of emphasis on the company's mobile image-editing app Snapseed since. The Snapseed mobile app, of course, has been free for awhile now.

If you're looking for other low-cost, desktop image-editing options because Nik doesn't quite do it for you, there's Affinity Photo ($50) or, you could always consider Adobe CC's photography package (Photoshop and Lightroom) for $10 a month. Grabbing a copy of Lightroom 6 will set you back around $140 and will be cheaper in the long run, but, you'll be running software from 2015.