Microsoft Office bug nags you with a pop-up every hour

Every software glitch is at least a little irksome, but Microsoft's latest bug is driving some people up the wall. Office users running a recent update have noticed a bug that ever-so-briefly pops up a background task window... every hour. It's annoying at best, and genuinely disruptive at worst -- if you're running a full-screen app like a game, it may kick you to the desktop. There's thankfully a fix underway, but you may have to wait a little while to get it.
The company's Jen Gentleman notes that there's already a fix in place for Office Insiders who are on the Slow test ring (that is, the safest). That suggests that a patch is coming sooner rather than later, and you can get rid of the window bug right now if you're willing to use a less-than-stable version of the productivity suite. Still, this is bound to be irritating -- especially if you're on a work computer and can't try preview software.
@tomzorz_ @rohankops @MalwareTechBlog There's a fix making it's way through the #OfficeInsiders Slow ring - details attached https://t.co/YplFcR3Pw0— Jen Gentleman 🌺 (@JenMsft) May 30, 2017