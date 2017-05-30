Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: AOL
save
Save
share

Microsoft Office bug nags you with a pop-up every hour

There's a fix in the works, but it's more than a little annoying.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
522 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
AOL

Every software glitch is at least a little irksome, but Microsoft's latest bug is driving some people up the wall. Office users running a recent update have noticed a bug that ever-so-briefly pops up a background task window... every hour. It's annoying at best, and genuinely disruptive at worst -- if you're running a full-screen app like a game, it may kick you to the desktop. There's thankfully a fix underway, but you may have to wait a little while to get it.

The company's Jen Gentleman notes that there's already a fix in place for Office Insiders who are on the Slow test ring (that is, the safest). That suggests that a patch is coming sooner rather than later, and you can get rid of the window bug right now if you're willing to use a less-than-stable version of the productivity suite. Still, this is bound to be irritating -- especially if you're on a work computer and can't try preview software.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file