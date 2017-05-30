TwitchCon 2017's early-bird tickets start at $89

Twitch moved its annual convention to the fancier Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center this year, and that means tickets cost a bit more than you remember. The video streaming platform has begun selling early bird tickets for TwitchCon 2017 on the event's website, including three-day passes for $159, which is $40 less than their on-site price. Friday and Sunday passes will set you back $89 (onsite price is $109), while the Saturday pass will cost you $109, down from $129. The three-day and Saturday passes cost a bit more than the other options, because they come with access to the Saturday night TwitchCon party.
You can get in for free and even get a travel stipend if the company chooses you to become one of the Talent Show acts, though. Twitch has issued an open call for anything worth showing on stage -- it's removing categorical restrictions this year -- so long as you regularly stream under the Creative umbrella. If you're attending either way, you may want to take advantage of the hotel booking tool on the event website. It offers discounted rates for the TwitchCon weekend (October 20th to 22nd), but only on a first-come, first-served basis.