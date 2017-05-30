Russian internet giant Yandex shows off its self-driving car

The experimental car is limited to closed-circuit driving right now, but public tests are expected in 2018.

It's not shocking that Yandex would rush into the autonomous vehicle game. Russia is more than a little eager to reduce its dependence on foreign technology, and that's bound to include self-driving cars. The question is whether or not Yandex can move quickly after this. It doesn't need to offer a full-fledged transportation service at the same time as rivals like Waymo, but it also doesn't want to risk seeming perpetually behind. Still, this is good news -- it shows that driverless cars are rapidly gathering support around the globe. Don't be surprised if you're hailing a robotic ride if you visit Moscow in the coming years.