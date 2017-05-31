President's confusing 'covfefe' tweet remains live for hours

Despite the constant negative press covfefe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

Whatever the intended meaning behind the tweet, it comes at an interesting time, within a day of White House communications director Mike Dubke announcing his resignation. It's also closely trailing a report by the Wall Street Journal indicating the White House is considering a plan to have a team of lawyers vet Trump's social media posts before they go out.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

Two hours after the covfefe tweet went out it's still up (judging by a letter from the National Archives (PDF), it is legal for the President to delete tweets, however it has advised the White House to "capture and preserve all tweets" including deleted ones), and even the dictionary doesn't know quite what to say about it. Of course, covfefe might really mean "Twitter finally adds an editing feature," but that seems like a long shot.