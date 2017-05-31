Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Engadget / Cherlynn Low
Here's our first look at Harman Kardon's Cortana speaker

The Invoke made a brief appearance at Computex 2017.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
14m ago in Gadgetry
Engadget / Cherlynn Low

We first heard about Harman Kardon's smart speaker earlier this month, but haven't gotten a chance to try it out or even see what it looks like in person. That is, until now. The Cortana-powered Echo rival made a brief appearance here at Microsoft's keynote for Computex 2017. Even though we still couldn't physically touch it, we were at least able to take some close-up pictures of the device. Feast your eyes on the premium cylindrical gadget with a tapering metal body and hang tight while we try our hardest to get you more details and impressions before it arrives this fall.

Gallery: First look at the Harman Kardon Invoke | 5 Photos

5

Click here to catch up on the latest news from Computex 2017!

