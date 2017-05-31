Show More Results

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget
Microsoft shows off Windows VR headsets from ASUS and Dell

The "mixed reality" ecosystem is growing.
Devindra Hardawar, @devindra
34m ago in Gadgetry
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

We've already seen Windows 10 VR headsets from HP, Acer and Dell -- now, you can add ASUS to the mix. During its Computex keynote today, Microsoft revealed ASUS' headset for the first time, along with a new look for Dell's entry. They both share similar-looking forehead strap designs, but Dell's goes for minimalism, whereas ASUS aims for a bit of polygonal bling.

The headsets appear to be around the same size as Acer's, which means they should be relatively light. We didn't get a change to get our hands on them, unfortunately, but we're hoping to get a closer look before this holiday season.

Gallery: ASUS and Dell's Windows VR headsets | 6 Photos

6

