Fight on the moon in new ‘Overwatch’ Lunar Base map

Keen fans know that a team of scientists housed their experiments genetically augmenting monkeys and gorillas on the moon base. One of those was our favorite brainy ape, Winston, who took his name from the researcher that raised him. Unfortunately, not all the primates reacted to the gene therapy as positively, the recent lore dump revealed, and tragedy befell the station. Now, players can explore the Horizon Lunar Base to find the story hints tucked within when they aren't fighting for objective zones on the point-capturing Assault-type map.



Unfortunately, it's currently only live on the Public Test Region (PTR), a set of PC-only servers used to try out new game elements before they get integrated into the game as a whole. Only well-behaved players get to tinker around on the test areas (learn how to switch over to the PTR here). Stay strong, console players: It typically takes content a few weeks to switch over to the main game.