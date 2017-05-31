Nikon's Coolpix W300 is a rugged point-and-shoot with 4K chops

Not to be outdone by rival camera maker Olympus, Nikon is getting ready to launch a rugged point-and-shoot of its own. The new Coolpix W300 borrows a few features from the AW130 that was introduced in 2015, including the same 16-megapixel (1/2.3-inch) CMOS sensor, wide-angle lens with 5x optical zoom, 3-inch LCD as well as built-in NFC, WiFi and GPS. Naturally, the W300 is also waterproof (100ft/30m), freezeproof (14F/-10C), shockproof (7.9ft/2.4m) and dustproof. But the main new feature here is support for 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160) video at 30fps.

Aside from being able to record your adventures at a super high resolution, you can take still images while you're shooting in movie mode -- which isn't something a lot of 4K cameras let you do. In terms of ergonomics, Nikon says its W300 is an improvement over the AW130, thanks to a slightly redesigned grip that should make it easier to grip and hold it comfortably in your hands.

If that's enough to peak your interest, the Coolpix W300 will be hitting stores this summer for $395, about $55 less than Olympus' recently announced TG-5 rugged camera.