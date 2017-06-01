Giphy and Vimeo trade video thumbnails for GIFs

What's more, any existing GIF that sources Vimeo will include the new video playback feature. Given how many GIFs there are online, and how high-quality the ones pulled from Vimeo's silky-smooth clips tend to be, everyone involved stands to benefit here almost automatically. Meaning, if you want to see wherever your favorite GIF came from (with audio!) it shouldn't be all that hard from here on out.

Giphy has been working to expand its presence on the web and become the de facto source for GIFs for the past few years. Whether it's offering easy tools to make them yourself, or, in this case, putting them in unexpected places that makes a lot of sense, the company's mission to be the Netflix is GIFs is moving along pretty swimmingly.