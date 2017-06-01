Chrome will automatically block annoying ads in early 2018

Reports started swirling in April that Google was building an ad-blocking version of Chrome. While getting rid of annoying content makes sense from a consumer perspective, this is still a surprising move for a company that rakes in upwards of $20 billion each quarter from advertising alone.

Publishers will be able to see whether their ads violate Google's new standards with the Ad Experience Report.

The Coalition for Better Ads generated its initial Better Ads Standards after surveying 25,000 internet users across North America and Europe. Here are the most annoying ways to sell something online, according to this research:

Desktop

Pop-ups

Auto-playing ads with sound

Large sticky banners

Countdowns that force users to wait before loading the desired page

Mobile

Pop-ups

Auto-playing ads with sound

Large sticky banners

Countdowns that force users to wait

Ads that take up more than 30 percent of a screen

Flashing animations

Full-screen scrollovers

When Google begins enforcing the Better Ads Standards in early 2018, these types of spots will be purged from Chrome.