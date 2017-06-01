Chrome will automatically block annoying ads in early 2018

Google will launch a version of the Chrome web browser in early 2018 that automatically blocks annoying ads. Google's new ad-filtering technology will define "annoying" as outlined by the Coalition for Better Ads -- that means Chrome users are about to see a lot fewer pop-ups and auto-playing audio spots.
"The reality is, it's far too common that people encounter annoying, intrusive ads on the web -- like the kind that blare music unexpectedly, or force you to wait 10 seconds before you can see the content on the page," Google SVP of ads and commerce Sridhar Ramaswamy says. "These frustrating experiences can lead some people to block all ads -- taking a big toll on the content creators, journalists, web developers and videographers who depend on ads to fund their content creation."