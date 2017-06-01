Logitech's latest MX mice are ready for your multi-PC setup

Of course, the mice aren't just about software tricks. Both MX models are making huge jumps in precision (from 1,600DPI to 4,000DPI), and you'll get longer battery life that promises up to 70 days of runtime on a charge. As usual, the biggest differences between the MX models comes down to where you use them. The Master 2S is built for your desktop with a huge ergonomic grip and speed-adaptive scrolling, while the Anywhere 2S is more for the portable crowd with neither of those frills.

The two mice arrive in June in a trio of colors (black, blue and white), with prices starting at $80/£80 for the MX Anywhere 2S and climbing to $100/£90 for the Master 2S. And to be clear, you don't need one of these pricier mice to use Flow -- the M585 and M590 offer similar control for $40. With that in mind, you're probably looking for more than a basic input device if you have a multi-PC setup.