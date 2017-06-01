Tablo's new Dual DVR is ready to record right out of the box

A "headless" tuner, it doesn't need to connect directly to your TV, instead it's ready to place wherever your antenna can get good reception, then serve up video streams viewable by apps on a PC, mobile device (iOS/Android), video game system (Xbox One) or connected TV setup (Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast, LG webOS).

Just like its predecessor, accessing friendly features like guide data or the ability to stream while away from home will require paying a fee, $5 per month, $50 per year or $150 lifetime. The Tablo Dual itself will retail for $250 when it goes on sale June 4th exclusively through Best Buy's stores and website.