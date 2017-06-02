Alexa can remind you to pick up the dry-cleaning

In addition, you can now name timers to make them less confusing. You can, for instance, ask Alexa to set a pasta timer and a garlic bread timer, so the assistant can tell you which one is up when the timer goes off. That gives you a way to ask about the status of or to cancel a specific timer. Say, you can tell Alexa to cancel the garlic bread one if you finish making it before the timer goes off or ask it how much longer you still have to wait to take your lasagna out of the oven. While these features are exclusively available in the US at the moment, Amazon promises to release them in the UK and in Germany in the coming weeks.