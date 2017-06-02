All that's fine, but this is the first time we've see the Eve V in person. How well did all of these components come together? Well, considering this is the Eve's first original hardware project, I'd say that answer is "pretty damned well." The models we played with here at Computex weren't final yet, but even then, there was little to complain about. The V's aluminum unibody felt sturdy and well constructed; the fit and finish were mostly spot-on. Look closely enough at the machine and you'll find your share of whimsy, too. The backspace key just says "oops", and the area under the (quite nice) kickstand is subtly decorated with Eve logos.

It's a handsome machine even beyond those little touches. The Eve V is a bit thicker than the Surface Pro 4, but not to the point of ever feeling bulky. In fact, its gently angled body serves as a handsome counterpoint to Microsoft's flat Surface slab. CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis told Engadget this slightly thicker body was one of the bigger decisions made by its community of crowdfunders. Turns out, they'd rather have a bigger body with better battery life than a slimmer machine that was forced to make compromises. Karatsevidis shied away from making firm battery claims, but he himself gets out 8 hours of fairly intense work out of the Eve V before needing a recharge.