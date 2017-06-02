Gears of War 4' retools its Horde mode in time for summer

The Rise of the Horde DLC introduces 15 new skills (three for each class) and a new cap to level 6, as well as reward drops after every boss. Multiplayer gets two new maps: Avalanche, from Gears of War 2, and Rust Lung from the third game. Both Campaign and Horde Mode get two new difficulties: the harder Inconceivable and Ironman, which grants only a single life.



Those who haven't touched Gears of War 4 can try the game out from June 9th to the 15th. Players can gun through the campaign's first act or try out Horde mode or traditional Versus multiplayer for themselves, with progress carrying over if they decide to buy the full game.