Show More Results

Latest in Diy

Image credit: Made with Code
save
Save
share

Google teaches kids to code with scenes from 'Wonder Woman'

A new app helps teen girls learn the importance of coding.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
55m ago in DIY
Comments
254 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Made with Code

Google has an interest in teaching kids how to code. After all, they're going to be the next generation of engineers and developers inventing and supporting Google's products. Yesterday, the tech giant announced that they'd teamed with Wonder Woman to inspire teen girls to learn coding.

Made with Code, a Google initiative that encourages teen girls to pursue coding, has released a new Wonder Woman-based coding project. With this system, users can code three different scenes from the Wonder Woman film, which arrives in theaters today, utilizing introductory programming techniques.

Using drag and drop blocks of code that comprise actions, objects and variables, those new to coding can see how the different aspects of code fit together to create a finished product. Young coders can use these code blocks to help Wonder Woman overcome obstacles in her path and reach her goals. It's not the first time Made With Code has partnered with a new film to teach girls to code; it did so previously with Pixar's Inside Out.

Google is also releasing an updated version of DC Legends, a game available in the Google Play store, with exclusive movie content and special events inspired by the Wonder Woman film. Additionally, over 100 teen girls were treated to an advance screening of the film as a collaboration between Google Play, Made with Code and Warner Brothers. Through these initiatives, Google's goal is to help young women realize that coding can help them empower Wonder Woman -- and themselves.

From around the web

ear iconeye icontext file