Google teaches kids to code with scenes from 'Wonder Woman'

Google has an interest in teaching kids how to code. After all, they're going to be the next generation of engineers and developers inventing and supporting Google's products. Yesterday, the tech giant announced that they'd teamed with Wonder Woman to inspire teen girls to learn coding.
Made with Code, a Google initiative that encourages teen girls to pursue coding, has released a new Wonder Woman-based coding project. With this system, users can code three different scenes from the Wonder Woman film, which arrives in theaters today, utilizing introductory programming techniques.