‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Galaxy S8 comes with its own booty chest

Unfortunately, the actual phone is just a standard Galaxy S8 wtih 4GB RAM/64 GB memory: Unlike the Iron Man and Injustice: Gods Among Us tie-ins of yesteryear, the Pirates edition isn't stylized at all. The plain black device comes in fancy box with a ring fob and phone case styled for franchise's latest movie, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which came out last week. To us, that's a plank-walking offense. If your compass is still set on picking up this scurvy version, it's available now on the Chinese retailer JD.com.