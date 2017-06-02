Relive monster dunks and other NBA finals highlights in VR

In case you haven't tried it, NextVR's NBA broadcasts aren't that much different from regular ones, except that they're in stereoscopic, 180 degree VR. The company has up to eight 6K RED 3D camera rigs strategically positioned behind the basket, at the scorer's tables and floating mid-court. Announcers describe the action, and directors display graphics and choose the best camera angles, while keeping in mind that it's easy for VR viewers to get seasick.

The highlight packages will feature "play-by-play calling of the most dynamic one-on-one drives, deep three point shots, and the biggest dunks from the rematch of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors," according to the PR. That should be pretty fun to watch on its own (the production quality looks great on the GearVR), and also help viewers decide if they want to make a deeper plunge and watch entire games.