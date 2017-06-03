Watch Ariana Grande's benefit concert live on Twitter and YouTube

Pop star Ariana Grande is hosting a benefit concert on June 4th to help victims of the Manchester terrorist attack, and you'll have plenty of ways to both watch and contribute online. The gig will livestream at 2PM Eastern (7PM local time) on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and iHeartRadio. If you want to pitch in, Twitter will have a dedicated donation tab alongside the concert feed. You can also contribute directly to the British Red Cross' Manchester fund if you'd prefer to skip the concert altogether.
Online charity concerts are nothing new, but Grande's (which includes big names like Coldplay, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams) is notable for the sheer range of viewing and listening options. Combined with conventional broadcasts, it should be easy to tune in regardless of where you are. The circumstances prompting the internet move are heartbreaking, but there may be a silver lining if it leads to greater support for good causes.