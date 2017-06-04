Mars rover's home crater was a potential hotbed for life

Water is likely to have arrived in a cold climate, according to the data. When it warmed up, however, the lake split into layers with a warm, oxygen-rich mix near the top. Not surprisingly, life stood the best chance there. After that, you may know the rest -- Mars lost most of its atmosphere and the water to match.

The findings suggest that the timeframe for potential life on Mars, at least in Gale Crater, is much longer than previously thought. This doesn't guarantee that humanity will find fossilized microbes, but the odds are better than before. As Ars Technica observes, life on Earth took "just" a few hundred million years to form after the planet itself was born; 700 million years is a huge window by comparison.