Image credit: Apple
Apple’s iMac Pro is its most powerful computer ever

And it's all in space gray.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
1h ago in Personal Computing
Apple

Apple has another iMac to reveal. The iMac Pro is a powerful, familiar-looking all-in one, decked in space gray -- and the company says it's the most powerful Mac ever. Period. The pro-level computer will ship with up to 18-core Xeon processors, as well as Radeon Pro Vega graphics (a new GPU and high bandwidth memory) — that's apparently enough for up to 11 Teraflops of single precision (or 22 Teraflops at "half precision) processing power. You can also cram in up to 4TB of SSD storage, with a row of USB ports lining up with four Thunderbolt ports. These (and all the rest of the connections: there are a few) are all found behind a 27-inch Retina 5K display, with all-flash memory architecture and all-new thermal design, adding 80 percent more cooling capacity to all that processing power.

Gallery: Apple iMac Pro (Press) | 5 Photos

5

Yep, the iMac Pro is unapologetically for power users, and anyone involved with graphics editing, virtual reality and graphics work. The all-in-one is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999.

This isn't a replacement for the Mac Pro however -- Apple says it's still working on a completely redesigned Mac Pro, for (even) higher-end computing in a modular, upgradeable design. Stay tuned, we hope.

Get all the latest news from WWDC 2017 here!

