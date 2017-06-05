Apple’s iMac Pro is its most powerful computer ever

Apple has another iMac to reveal. The iMac Pro is a powerful, familiar-looking all-in one, decked in space gray -- and the company says it's the most powerful Mac ever. Period. The pro-level computer will ship with up to 18-core Xeon processors, as well as Radeon Pro Vega graphics (a new GPU and high bandwidth memory) — that's apparently enough for up to 11 Teraflops of single precision (or 22 Teraflops at "half precision) processing power. You can also cram in up to 4TB of SSD storage, with a row of USB ports lining up with four Thunderbolt ports. These (and all the rest of the connections: there are a few) are all found behind a 27-inch Retina 5K display, with all-flash memory architecture and all-new thermal design, adding 80 percent more cooling capacity to all that processing power.
Yep, the iMac Pro is unapologetically for power users, and anyone involved with graphics editing, virtual reality and graphics work. The all-in-one is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999.
This isn't a replacement for the Mac Pro however -- Apple says it's still working on a completely redesigned Mac Pro, for (even) higher-end computing in a modular, upgradeable design. Stay tuned, we hope.
Get all the latest news from WWDC 2017 here!