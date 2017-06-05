Apple’s iMac Pro is its most powerful computer ever

Yep, the iMac Pro is unapologetically for power users, and anyone involved with graphics editing, virtual reality and graphics work. The all-in-one is scheduled to ship in December starting at $4,999.

This isn't a replacement for the Mac Pro however -- Apple says it's still working on a completely redesigned Mac Pro, for (even) higher-end computing in a modular, upgradeable design. Stay tuned, we hope.

