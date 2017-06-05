Show More Results

The new iPad Pro vs. the 9.7-inch iPad Pro: What's changed?

The 10.5-inch Pro slides right into the spot the smaller Pro used to occupy, but is it worth the trade-off?
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
1h ago in Mobile
The iPad Pro's new 10.5-inch screen size may be a bit bigger than the 9.7-inch model it's replacing, but it's still sleek and svelte. However, a larger display and a new chassis aren't the only differences. Inside you'll find upgraded specs belying the device's thin frame. Take a peek at our table to to see how much of a difference that extra 0.8 inches of screen makes between smaller iPad Pro models.

iPad Pro (10.5-inch) iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
Price $649, $749, $949 $599, $749, $899
Dimensions 250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches) 240 x 169.5 x 6.1mm (9.45 x 6.67 x 0.24 inches)
Weight 469g (1.03 pounds) 437g (0.96 pounds)
OS iOS 10 iOS 9
Display 10.5-inch IPS LCD Retina display 9.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display
Resolution 2,224 x 1,668 (264 ppi) 2,048 x 1,536 (264 ppi)
Aspect ratio 4:3 4:3
Processor Apple A10X Apple A9X
Memory Not available 2GB
Storage 64 / 256 / 512GB 32 / 128 / 256GB
Ports Lightning Lightning
Front camera 7MP, f2.2, 1080p video 5MP, f2.2, 720p video
Rear camera 12MP, f/1.8, 4K video at 30fps 12MP, f/2.2, 4K video at 30fps
Cellular radio Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE		 Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
WiFi Dual band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Dual band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Bluetooth v4.2 v4.2
Battery 30.4 Wh, 10 hours 27.5 Wh, 10 hours

* Specs in italics are unconfirmed.

