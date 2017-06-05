The new iPad Pro vs. the 9.7-inch iPad Pro: What's changed?

The iPad Pro's new 10.5-inch screen size may be a bit bigger than the 9.7-inch model it's replacing, but it's still sleek and svelte. However, a larger display and a new chassis aren't the only differences. Inside you'll find upgraded specs belying the device's thin frame. Take a peek at our table to to see how much of a difference that extra 0.8 inches of screen makes between smaller iPad Pro models.
|iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
|iPad Pro (9.7-inch)
|Price
|$649, $749, $949
|$599, $749, $899
|Dimensions
|250.6 x 174.1 x 6.1mm (9.8 x 6.8 x 0.24 inches)
|240 x 169.5 x 6.1mm (9.45 x 6.67 x 0.24 inches)
|Weight
|469g (1.03 pounds)
|437g (0.96 pounds)
|OS
|iOS 10
|iOS 9
|Display
|10.5-inch IPS LCD Retina display
|9.7-inch IPS LCD Retina display
|Resolution
|2,224 x 1,668 (264 ppi)
|2,048 x 1,536 (264 ppi)
|Aspect ratio
|4:3
|4:3
|Processor
|Apple A10X
|Apple A9X
|Memory
|Not available
|2GB
|Storage
|64 / 256 / 512GB
|32 / 128 / 256GB
|Ports
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Front camera
|7MP, f2.2, 1080p video
|5MP, f2.2, 720p video
|Rear camera
|12MP, f/1.8, 4K video at 30fps
|12MP, f/2.2, 4K video at 30fps
|Cellular radio
|Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
|Optional
GSM/EDGE
CDMA
UMTS/HSPA/
HSPA+/DC-HSDPA
LTE
|WiFi
|Dual band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Dual band 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
|Bluetooth
|v4.2
|v4.2
|Battery
|30.4 Wh, 10 hours
|27.5 Wh, 10 hours
* Specs in italics are unconfirmed.
