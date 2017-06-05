The new iPad Pro vs. the 9.7-inch iPad Pro: What's changed?

The iPad Pro's new 10.5-inch screen size may be a bit bigger than the 9.7-inch model it's replacing, but it's still sleek and svelte. However, a larger display and a new chassis aren't the only differences. Inside you'll find upgraded specs belying the device's thin frame. Take a peek at our table to to see how much of a difference that extra 0.8 inches of screen makes between smaller iPad Pro models.