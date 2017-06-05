Steam brings virtual reality to macOS

Mac platforms have been too underpowered for virtual reality, requiring Apple diehards to bootstrap Windows for a ramshackle VR solution. But today at its annual WWDC conference, Apple announced an in-house solution: A Thunderbolt 3 GPU enclosure powered by AMD Radeon processors and a software seed in the new version of macOS. Combined, they finally make Macs VR-friendly. Wasting no time, Steam immediately launched a macOS version of its SteamVR platform, which anyone can access now while it's in beta.

