Waze sends real-time accident data to drivers and first responders

Waze works by crowdsourcing information from drivers to report on traffic conditions and road incidents. RapidSOS's Haven app, meanwhile, will dial 911 and send your location, as well as other vital information, to your closest dispatcher in an emergency.

By working together, Waze and RapidSOS hope to give traffic an advance warning of accidents and other road incidents, further improving the driving experience for Waze users. Additionally, through this partnership, all 911 centers connected to RapidSOS's 911 clearinghouse will receive live data from Waze. Not only will this allow them to respond more quickly to any accidents, but it will also provide first responders more information (and better quality information) about crashes and accidents. We're on board for anything that makes the roads safer, and this seems like a big step in that direction.