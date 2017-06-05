What's on TV: 'Orange is the New Black,' 'Orphan Black' and 'Dark Matter'

This week the NHL and NBA Finals continue (and, in at least one case could come to an end), but that's not the only thing on TV. Netflix is ready to officially release season five of Orange is the New Black, BBC America is beginning the final season of Orphan Black and Syfy has a new season Dark Matter. Ex Machina is back with an Ultra HD Blu-ray release, while gamers can check out the latest episode of Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy series, a new WipEout release on PS4, and DiRT 4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).