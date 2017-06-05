What's on TV: 'Orange is the New Black,' 'Orphan Black' and 'Dark Matter'

This week the NHL and NBA Finals continue (and, in at least one case could come to an end), but that's not the only thing on TV. Netflix is ready to officially release season five of Orange is the New Black, BBC America is beginning the final season of Orphan Black and Syfy has a new season Dark Matter. Ex Machina is back with an Ultra HD Blu-ray release, while gamers can check out the latest episode of Telltale's Guardians of the Galaxy series, a new WipEout release on PS4, and DiRT 4. Look after the break to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).
Blu-ray & Games & Streaming
- Ex Machina (4K)
- Dredd (4K)
- Beauty and the Beast
- Juice (25th Anniversary Edition)
- Despicable Me (4K)
- Despicable Me 2 (4K)
- A Cure for Wellness
- The Last Word
- Fahrenheit 451
- Bambi
- A Cure for Wellness
- Major Payne
- Ugetsu (Criterion)
- Akira (Steelbook)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind (Xbox One, PS4, PC)
- Neighborhorde (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Superbeat: Xonic (PS4, Xbox One)
- Randall (PS4, PC)
- Perception (PS4, Xbox One)
- The Town of Light (Xbox One, PS4)
- WipEout Omega Collection (PS4)
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series Episode 2 (PS4, Xbox One)
- DiRT 4 (PS4, Xbox One, PC)
- Conarium (PC)
- Refunct (Xbox One)
- Dark Rose Valkyrie (PS4)
- Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (PC)
- Kholat (Xbox One, PS4)
Monday
- Gotham (season finale), Fox, 8PM
- If You're Not in the Obit, Eat Breakfast, Fox, 8PM
- Shadowhunters (summer premiere), Freeform, 8PM
- NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 4: Penguins vs. Nashville, NBC, 8PM
- Women Who Kill, A&E, 9PM
- Stitchers (season premiere), Freeform, 9PM
- Whose Line is it Anyway?, CW, 9PM
- The Twins, Freeform, 9PM
- #Murder (series premiere), TV One, 10PM
- Better Call Saul, AMC, 10PM
- Still Star-Crossed, ABC, 10PM
- American Dad, TBS, 10PM
- The Therapist, Viceland, 11PM
- Angie Tribeca, TBS, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Tuesday
- Casual, Hulu, 3AM
- America's Got Talent, NBC, 8PM
- Downward Dog, ABC, 8PM
- Pretty Little Liars, Freeform, 8PM
- The Manns (season finale), TV One, 8PM
- WWE Smackdown, USA, 8PM
- The Challenge, MTV, 8PM
- Animal Kingdom, TNT, 9PM
- The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, MTV, 9PM
- Famous in Love, Freeform, 9PM
- Deadliest Catch, Discovery, 9PM
- iZombie, CW, 9PM
- Switched at Birth, Freeform, 9PM
- Face Off, Syfy, 9PM
- Tosh.0 (summer premiere), Comedy Central, 10PM
- Wold of Dance, NBC, 10PM
- Team Ninja Warrior, USA, 10PM
- Truth & Iliza (season finale), Freeform, 10PM
- The Jim Jefferies Show (series premiere), Comedy Central, 11PM
Wednesday
- The Handmaid's Tale, Hulu, 3AM
- Catfish: Untold Stories, MTV, 8PM
- Dirty Dancing, ABC, 8PM
- Kingdom, DirecTV Audience, 8PM
- Catfish, MTV, 8PM
- 2017 NBA Finals Game 3: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, ABC, 9PM
- The Carmichael Show, NBC, 9PM
- Big Star Little Star, USA, 9PM
- The F Word with Gordon Ramsey, Fox, 9PM
- Are You the One: All Star Challenge, MTV, 9PM
- The Magicians, Syfy, 9PM
- Major Crimes, TNT, 9PM
- Fargo, FX, 10PM
- The Ultimate Fighter, FS1, 10PM
- I Am Heath Ledger, Spike TV, 10PM
- Nobodies, TV Land, 10PM
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, TBS, 10:30PM
- Bong Appetit, Viceland, 10:30PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Thursday
- NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 5: Penguins vs. Predators (if necessary), NBC, 8PM
- Beat Shazam Fox, 8PM
- Love Connection, Fox, 9PM
- King of the Road (season premiere), Viceland, 9PM
- Queen of the South (season premiere), USA, 10PM
- Party Legends (season premiere), Viceland, 10PM
- American Boyband (series premiere), Viceland, 10:30PM
- Impractical Jokers, TruTV, 11PM
- Desus & Mero, Viceland, 11PM
Friday
- Le Mans: Racing is Everything (S1), Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Shimmer Lake, Netflix, 3AM
- My Only Love Song (S1), Netflix, 3AM
- An American Girl Story: Summer Camp, Friends for Life, Amazon Prime, 3AM
- Orange is the New Black (S5), Netflix, 3AM
- Vice, HBO, 7:30PM
- Dark Matter (S3), Syfy, 8PM
- The Originals, CW, 8PM
- 2017 NBA Finals Game 4: Warriors vs. Cavaliers, Game 4, ABC, 9PM
- Motherboard, Viceland, 9PM
- Reign, CW, 9PM
- Becoming Cary Grant, Showtime, 9PM
- Wynonna Earp (season premiere), Syfy, 10PM
- Tanked, Animal Planet, 10PM
- Earthworks, Viceland, 11PM
Saturday
- The Wrong Neighbor, Lifetime, 8PM
- Idiotsitter (season premiere), Comedy Central, 8PM
- In an Instant, ABC, 9PM
- Doctor Who, BBC America, 9PM
- The Son (season finale), AMC, 9PM
- Orphan Black (season premiere), BBC America, 10PM
Sunday
- 71st Annual Tony Awards, CBS, 8PM
- NHL Stanley Cup Finals Game 6: Predators vs. Penguins, NBC, 8PM
- Menendez: Blood Brothers, Lifetime, 8PM
- Sunday Night Baseball, ESPN, 8PM
- NCIS: Los Angeles, CBS, 8PM
- Bob's Burgers, Fox, 8:30PM
- Claws (series premiere), TNT, 9PM
- American Grit (season premiere), Fox, 9PM
- Fear the Walking Dead, AMC, 9PM
- Steve Harvey's Funderdome (series premiere), ABC, 9PM
- American Gods, Starz, 9PM
- Twin Peaks, Showtime, 9PM
- Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, Comedy Central, 10PM
- Naked & Afraid XL, Discovery, 10PM
- Unsung, TV One, 10PM
- Silicon Valley, HBO, 10PM
- United Shades of America, CNN, 10PM
- Veep, HBO, 10:30PM
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11PM