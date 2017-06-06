Microsoft’s new Surface Pen will set you back $99

Microsoft's new Surface Pen, announced at the same time as a new Surface Pro tablet, is supposed to feel like writing on paper. The company also claims its the "fastest pen ever" on any platform and it has a staggering 4,096 pressure points (up from 1,024), reduced parallax and a new Apple Pencil-like tilt feature that lets you use the side of its writing tip for things like shading. This new stylus is available for pre-order now for $99. Only the platinum color is available for pre-order, so far, but there are also black, cobalt blue and burgundy colors on Microsoft's pre-order page.