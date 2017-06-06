Wink promises home security with its $119 smart bulb bundle

Version 6.0 of the Wink app adds two special lighting programs called Home Sitter and Moonlight. Home Sitter is basically a smarter equivalent of leaving the lights on at home to deter burglars while you're away. It promises to stick to a natural, human schedule to avoid leaving obvious clues that an app is in control, so it won't switch the lights on during daylight hours or in the middle of the night when you'd likely be asleep. And when you aren't on vacation, Moonlight will make sure you always come back to a well-lit home by switching your indoor and outdoor lights on at sunset.

Both user-friendly features promote the idea of smart lighting being a security asset, not just a simple convenience. At $119, which is $10 cheaper than buying the three components separately, the Wink Bright package is neither the cheapest nor the most expensive introduction to smart bulbs -- but you do get the widely compatible hub as part of the deal should you plan on adding more connected devices around the home. The bundle is available to pre-order today from Wink's site and Home Depot, with boxes expected to start hitting doormats in a few weeks.