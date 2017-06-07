Airbnb guides you through the check-in process

The guides are rolling out throughout June.

It's a simple addition, but it could be vital in the long run to both hosts and guests. You might be more likely to stay at Airbnb homes in the future if you have a seamless check-in -- good first impressions matter. And for hosts, a ready-made guide could save a lot time repeating and clarifying instructions. It might even encourage more hosts to sign up, as they won't have to fret so much about guests using the wrong door or asking for help at odd hours. Ultimately, Airbnb could feel more like a hotel and less like an informal agreement to crash at someone else's place.